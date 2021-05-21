Vehicle accident in Monongalia County slows traffic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Traffic was slowed following a two-vehicle accident Friday just outside of Morgantown.

Monongalia County 911 officials said the wreck happened at about 2 p.m. at the intersection of Route 705 and Willowdale Road.

Crews with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office and EMS workers, along with the Star City Volunteer Fire Department, helped clean up the scene.

There is no information at this time on any injuries in that accident, or any details on what exactly happened.

