Vehicle accident in Taylor County sends 3 people to hospital

MEADLAND, W.Va. – A two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in Taylor County sent three people to the hospital.

The incident happened at about 4:10 p.m. at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Berry Run Road, according to Harrison County 911.

Fire departments from Flemington and Bridgeport were on scene, along with Flemington EMS and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Harrison County 911, three people were taken to United Hospital Center for treatment. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.