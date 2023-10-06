CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A two-vehicle accident is causing heavy traffic on I-68 West near a road construction site Friday.
According to Monongalia County 911, the westbound lane of I-68, around the I-79 interchange, is experiencing heavy traffic after the accident. No injuries or a cause for the accident have been reported at this time. The two-vehicle accident is under investigation by the Mon County Sheriff’s Office.
Other responders on scene at the incident include Mon EMS, the Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department, Triune-Halleck Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Highways.
