CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A two-vehicle accident is causing heavy traffic on I-68 West near a road construction site Friday.

According to Monongalia County 911, the westbound lane of I-68, around the I-79 interchange, is experiencing heavy traffic after the accident. No injuries or a cause for the accident have been reported at this time. The two-vehicle accident is under investigation by the Mon County Sheriff’s Office.

The affected area according to WV511 as of 3:50 p.m., Oct. 6 (red indicating slower traffic)

Other responders on scene at the incident include Mon EMS, the Clinton District Volunteer Fire Department, Triune-Halleck Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Highways.

