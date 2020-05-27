Vehicle accident on Grafton Road in Morgantown causes 1 death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown Police Department has released information about a fatal vehicle accident that occurred on Tuesday.

According to the release, the accident occurred on Grafton Road at about 9:40 p.m. when the driver of a green Subaru Impreza lost control of the vehicle while turning neat Postal Plaza.

The Impreza went off the roadway after crossing through the northbound lane, then went over a hillside before stopping, and, according to the release, the Subaru’s driver was pronounced on scene by medical personel.

The Morgantown Police Department is still investigating the accident and accident reconstructionists were called to the scene to assist with the investigation.

No further information is available at this time.