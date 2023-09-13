Update: 9/13/2023, 10:44 p.m.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 have reopened, per Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management.

Original: 9/13/2023, 10:19 p.m.

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Both northbound lanes of Interstate 79 near the Monongalia/Marion County line are currently closed.

According to a Facebook post made by Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, both northbound lanes near mile marker 143 are currently closed due to a vehicle accident.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time, but officials with Marion County 911 confirmed to 12 News that nobody has been transported at this time and that the accident was a rear-end between two undisclosed vehicles.

Crews with the West Virginia State Police and the Winfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.