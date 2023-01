WEST UNION, W.Va. – A vehicle accident Thursday slowed traffic along Route 50 westbound in Doddridge County.

The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center.

One lane in each direction is currently shut down, according to West Virginia 511. The website also showed that the incident happened near the intersection with Morgans Run Road.

There is no word at this time on any injuries being reported or on the exact details of the incident.