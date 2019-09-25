Vehicle accident slows traffic on Interstate 79 in Monongalia County

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A vehicle accident along Interstate 79 north in Monongalia County stopped traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The call for a single-vehicle accident came in at 12:04 p.m., according to MECCA 911. The incident happened at mile marker 144.

911 said a dump truck-style vehicle rolled over in the incident. There is no word at this time on any injuries in the accident.

Both northbound lanes were shut down, according to West Virginia 511. Traffic is currently backed up to mile marker 141.

The road is currently blocked, and drivers can expect delays. For now, there is a detour at mile marker 139. Crews are working to clean a fuel spill and to recover the vehicle, according to WV 511.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, the Triune-Halleck Volunteer Fire Department, the Westover Volunteer Fire Department, a hazmat team, and Mon Health EMS all responded to the scene, according to 911. Fire crews from Marion County also provided assistance.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories