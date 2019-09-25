Vehicle accident slows traffic on Interstate 79 in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A vehicle accident along Interstate 79 north in Monongalia County stopped traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The call for a single-vehicle accident came in at 12:04 p.m., according to MECCA 911. The incident happened at mile marker 144.

911 said a dump truck-style vehicle rolled over in the incident. There is no word at this time on any injuries in the accident.

Both northbound lanes were shut down, according to West Virginia 511. Traffic is currently backed up to mile marker 141.

Vehicle Accident on I-79 NB at Mile Marker 144.0.

2 of 2 northbound lanes are closed.

Road blocked, expect delays, use caution when traveling through this area.

Comments:

Traffic detour at mile marker 139. Monongalia County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) September 25, 2019

The road is currently blocked, and drivers can expect delays. For now, there is a detour at mile marker 139. Crews are working to clean a fuel spill and to recover the vehicle, according to WV 511.

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, the Triune-Halleck Volunteer Fire Department, the Westover Volunteer Fire Department, a hazmat team, and Mon Health EMS all responded to the scene, according to 911. Fire crews from Marion County also provided assistance.