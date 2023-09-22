CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The lights at the Robert C. Byrd vs. Bridgeport high school football game temporary cut out around the same time a vehicle hit a utility pole near the stadium Friday evening.

According to officials with the Harrison County 911 communications center, a vehicle hit a utility pole on S Bypass Road in Clarksburg. The vehicle then caught on fire. Officials said an ambulance was called to the scene, but the driver of the vehicle refused medical treatment.

As of just before 8 p.m., W.Va. 98 was closed to traffic and drivers were being redirected to Chestnut Street. According to a reporter at the scene, the road block is very close to Robert C. Byrd High School and drivers may have difficulty leaving or going to the game. Comm center officials could not confirm that the power outage at the stadium was directly related to the crash.

The Clarksburg Police Department is investigating the crash, and the Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Stonewood Police Department and Harrison County EMS also responded to the scene.

The stadium lights at the football have since been restored.