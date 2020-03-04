Vehicle collides with WV state trooper’s cruiser while travelling wrong way on I-79 in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police have released information about an accident involving a civilian vehicle colliding with a trooper’s vehicle on I-79 southbound.

On Wednesday, March 4, a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta driven by James Davie of Washington, Pennsylvania, was travelling north in the southbound lane of I-79, according to officials with the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police Department.

Sergeant Devin Barger, the commander of the detachment, said that his office received contradictory reports as to where Davie entered the interstate going the wrong direction, but they have narrowed it down to either the Star City or Westover entrances.

While traveling in the wrong direction, Davie and a cruiser driven by a state police trooper collided in a “head on style crash” around mile marker 159, Barger said. The trooper and Davie were later transported to Ruby Memorial Hospital for evaluation, according to Barger.

No injuries were reported for Davie or the trooper, however, Davie has been cited for two violations: failure to obey a traffic control device and a one-way violation, according to troopers.

Barger said, “It is fortunate that no one was severely injured in the accident because it could have been a lot worse.”