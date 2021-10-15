Vehicle collision in Doddridge County kills 1 person

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A vehicle accident in Doddridge County has killed one person.

The incident happened at about 8:45 p.m. Friday, along Route 50, near Arnold’s Creek.

According to Doddridge County 911, a Fedex truck hit another vehicle. There is no word on exactly what happened in the collision.

The collision resulted in a fatality, according to a 911 official. There is no word on any other injuries in the incident.

According to West Virginia 511, both westbound lanes of Route 50 are closed at this time.