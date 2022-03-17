BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A car dealership in Bridgeport was seriously damaged after a car drove through its front door.

Several front windows and a glass door are broken at the Jenkins Hyundai on Lodgeville Rd. According to a witness on the scene, the driver of the car accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, causing the car to drive into the front of the building.

The area where the glass was broken is now roped off with caution tape.

The Hyundai Santa Cruz truck was damaged on the front bumper.

(WBOY image)

(WBOY image)

No injuries were reported from the incident.