CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A single vehicle has crashed into a porch on Milford Street in Clarksburg just before 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Along with the porch, a utility pole by the street also sustained some damage as well. A 12 News reporter that was on the scene witnessed one individual being given a field sobriety test by the police.

Crash on Milford Street in Clarksburg (WBOY Photo)

Crash on Milford Street in Clarksburg (WBOY Photo)

Crash on Milford Street in Clarksburg (WBOY Photo)

Crash on Milford Street in Clarksburg (WBOY Photo)

Crash on Milford Street in Clarksburg (WBOY Photo)

There is no word as to what caused the accident and no injuries have been reported.

Harrison County 911 said the responding agencies were the Clarksburg Fire Department, Clarksburg Police Department, Harrison County EMS and West Virginia Division of Highways.