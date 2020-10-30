Vehicle crashes into Kroger on West Pike Street in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into the Kroger location on West Pike Street in Clarksburg.

The incident happened after 2:30 on Oct. 30 when an SUV hit the building on the side facing West Pike Street. The vehicle caused noticeable damage to the store’s exterior. However, it is unknown how much damage was done to Kroger.

At this time, there is no word on what caused the crash, although 12 News has learned that two other vehicles in the parking lot were involved.

Two people, a man and a woman, were transported by ambulance to the hospital. Their conditions are not known.

The Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County Rescue Squad and Anmoore EMS were all on scene.