Vehicle crashes into Pinti Physical Therapy

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – A vehicle has crashed into a business in Nutter Fort.

According to the Harrison County 911 Comm Center, a single vehicle crashed into Pinti Physical Therapy on Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort around 3:40 on Tuesday afternoon.

Nutter Fort Police Department is investigating the incident, and the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded. However, according to the comm center, no injuries have been reported.

No information has been given as to the cause of the incident, but details will be added as they are received.

A 12 News reporter is currently en route to the scene. Stay with 12 News for any further updates