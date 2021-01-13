UPDATE: I-79 near mile marker 139 reopened

UPDATE (1/13/21 1:25 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The southbound lane which had been closed due to a vehicle fire is now reopened.

According to the Marion County Communications center, the scene was cleared and the lanes were reopened at 1:07 p.m.

ORIGINAL (1/13/21 12:57 p.m.):

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A vehicle fire has shut down I-79 southbound near mile marker 139 in Fairmont.

According to the Marion County 911 Communication Center, the fire was reported at 12:28 Wednesday afternoon.

When first responders arrived on scene, they shut down the interstate near mile marker 139 southbound, according to the comm center.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, as well as the Bunner Ridge and Winfield volunteer fire departments, comm center officials said.

At this time the interstate is still shut down and there are no injuries reported.