CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday following a two-vehicle accident in Clarksburg that left a vehicle flipped upside down.

According to an official with the Harrison County 911 center, at about 10:37 p.m., two vehicles collided on Marshall Street in Clarksburg, near the intersection with Main Street. Officials reported that one person was transported for treatment.

Officials said the accident caused one of the vehicles to flip upside down, and both lanes were temporarily blocked as crews assessed the damage and began cleanup operations. Both lanes are set to reopen shortly.

The Clarksburg Police Department responded to the scene and has begun investigating the incident. Crews from the Clarksburg Fire Department and Harrison County EMS also responded to the scene.