Vehicle slides into Tucker County school bus; no students injured in incident

ST. GEORGE, W.Va. – A vehicle slid into a Tucker County school bus Friday morning in St. George.

The incident happened at about 7:30, according to Tucker County Superintendent Alicia Lambert. Lambert said the bus was stopped on the St. George Bridge and waiting to make a turn when a truck turning onto the bridge slide into the bus.

Emergency crews evaluated all of the children on the bus, and everyone was cleared to go to school, Lambert said. No injuries were reported in the incident. However, parents were given the option to pick up their children.

Damage to the school bus was minimal, and its drivability was not affected, according to Lambert.