WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – A huge blaze and massive amounts of smoke were seen at a vehicle fire on I-79 southbound in Marion County.

According to Marion County 911, the call of a vehicle fire was made at 4:24 on Tuesday afternoon. A video sent by 12 News viewer Chad Nuzum shows what appears to be a box truck still smoking with multiple crews on the scene.

Several fire departments including Marion County, Bridgeport and Boothsville as well as White Hall Police, West Virginia State Police, Division of Highways and a medical examiner were called the scene.

The fire took place amid the construction on I-79, between exits 132 and 133. Both lanes of the I-79 southbound are closed and drivers are being re-routed onto Pleasant Valley Rd, according to a reporter on scene, and northbound traffic is now moving.

A video sent to 12 News by Chynna Cork shows skid marks on the road that might indicate that the truck crashed into the guardrail.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for breaking updates.