Vigilant Guard emergency operations exercise draws to a close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Vigilant Guard has completed its emergency operation exercises thanks to the many first responders and military personnel who attended.

Vigilant Guard is a national-level emergency response exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Northern

Command and the National Guard Bureau, with the West Virginia National Guard and

the state Emergency Management Division.

Their main objective is to “bring together local first responders, state-level resources, federal agencies,

and military assets to provide a coordinated disaster response.”

Emergency personnel from state, federal, and local agencies tackled situations including a chemical spill, train derailment, search-and-rescue operations and the focus of this years event, a hurricane. The exercises were planned to test out the state’s response capabilities against these real-world events.

“Vigilant Guard showcased the capabilities of West Virginia’s emergency response agencies,”

said West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice. “I’m unbelievably pleased with the efforts of all the participants and

beyond proud to show the world what we have to offer. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude

to all involved for their dedication to serving the people of West Virginia.”

Below is the list organizations that participated this year.