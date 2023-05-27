First responders rescue someone who became trapped on the rocks at Valley Falls State Park. Credit: Winfield District VFD

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Volunteer firefighters, with the help of several other agencies to rescued someone who fell into the water and became stranded on a rock at Valley Falls State Park on Thursday night.

It happened at around 8:30 p.m., according to a post the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department made on its official Facebook page on Saturday.

The Winfield VFD said its swift water rescue/dive team worked to move the person to safety, and the Grafton Fire Department, Marion County Rescue Squad, Taylor County EMS and a Valley Falls Park Ranger assisted.