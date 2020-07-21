W.Va. State Police ask for help locating missing 15-year-old girl missing from Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police are asking for assistance in searching for a missing girl out of Marion County.

According to Sergeant Matthew Horne with the Fairmont Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Jaylynn Elizabeth Starsick, 15, walked away from her grandparents’ residence on Morgan Ridge Road near Bunner’s Ridge in Marion County at approximately 2:00 p.m. July 21.

Horne states that it is not known whether or not someone came to pick Starsick up or if she is on foot, but she was last seen wearing black shorts, a green t-shirt and white Adidas tennis shoes with black stripes.

Anyone with information regarding Starsick’s whereabouts is asked to call Horne at 304-367-2701, or contact the Marion County 911 Communications Center at 304-367-0915.