Walkersville VFD temporarily suspending services; residents still covered by neighboring departments

Emergencies

WALKERSVILLE, W.Va. – The Walkersville Volunteer Fire Department is temporarily suspending its services.

According to a press release from the Lewis County Office of Emergency Management, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office notified it of the suspension of service. No reason was provided for the suspension.

The OEM is assuring residents of Walkersville and surrounding communities that there will not be any loss of fire service, as the area is fully covered by neighboring fire departments.

There is no word at this time on how long the department is suspending operations.

