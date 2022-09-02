CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia coal miner has died, according to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s Office.

A statement from the senator’s office identified the miner as Kris Ball of Chapmanville, West Virginia. The incident happened at Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine, Manchin’s office said.

“Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine. We ask all West Virginians to join us in keeping his wife, Chelsea, and their three children in our prayers during this devastating time,” Manchin said. “Every West Virginian and American is forever grateful for our brave miners who put their lives at risk every day to power our great nation. Kris served our state and our country during his time in the mines, and his sacrifices will never be forgotten. Gayle and I, along with all West Virginians, send our sympathies to Chelsea and Kris’ family, their children, loved ones and friends as they mourn this incredible loss.”

No further details have been released as to what caused Ball’s death.