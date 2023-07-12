BRAMWELL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two members of the Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) were involved in an ATV accident on Tuesday that killed one of them and injured another.

According to a Facebook post from the BVFD, two members of the department—a father and son—were out in the department-owned side-by-side examining scenes of previous accidents. While out of the vehicle on foot, the vehicle began to roll toward them. The two were unable to stop it from rolling and they were dragged over a hill and rolled multiple times.

The post said that both of the firefighters were taken to local hospitals but the son, a 19-year-old, succumbed to his injuries at a Charleston hospital Tuesday night. The father has since been discharged from the hospital.

Governor Jim Justice commented on the incident on Wednesday night.

“Cathy and I are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the passing of a courageous 19-year-old volunteer firefighter from Bramwell. Our hearts go out to his grieving family during this difficult time. We ask you keep them in your prayers,” Gov. Justice said.

The names of the two firefighters have not been released at this time, but the BVFD said that they will be at a later date.