West Virginia hunter missing in Utah mountains

Carl Crumine

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A hunter from Buckhannon, West Virginia is missing in the Utah mountains and has not been seen since 5:30 a.m. Monday, officials in Summit County said.

Carl L. Crumrine, 69, was hunting with a group in the Lyman Lake area of Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest in eastern Summit County. Someone in his group contacted law enforcement after he didn’t come back to camp after sunset.

A search is currently underway in the area.

UPDATE – Search crews resumed search efforts this morning at 6am. We are very gracious to all the agencies and personnel assisting in finding Carl Crumrine. If you were in the area and/or have any information you think is helpful in finding Carl, please call us at (435)615-3600. pic.twitter.com/paQGjLZ3j5 — Sheriff Justin (@SummitCountySO) October 16, 2019

Officials say Crumrine is new to the area, but he was prepared for cold weather and had a small amount of food with him.

If you see him or have information contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3600.