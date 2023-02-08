KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — After a December house fire that left a cat and its owner in severe condition, the two were reunited.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association (KCHA) helped treat the cat, named “Nyla,” who had melted plastic on her face and severe burns.

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

Officials with the shelter said she was lucky to be alive. Unfortunately, the fire killed three other cats that lived in the home.

KCHA staff kept Nyla well-fed and pain-free while she recovered from the tragedy. On Tuesday, the shelter announced that Nyla and her owner were finally reunited.

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

(Photo courtesy of the KCHA)

“As you can tell, they were both extremely happy to see each other again. We’re hoping neither of them have to go through something like this again. Happy tails to you Nyla, we’re so happy for you.” The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association

The KCHA is a life-saving shelter that relies on volunteers, fosters and donations to care for animals like Nyla. To learn more, click here.