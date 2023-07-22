First responders on the scene of a helicopter crash in Preston County. WBOY image.

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — More details regarding the Preston County helicopter crash that led to two people being life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital on Friday have been released by the West Virginia State Police (WVSP).

According to the WVSP release, Preston County 911 notified WVSP troopers around 11:20 a.m., who then traveled to the site of the crash “in the area of Caddell Mountain, near Terra Alta, WV,” and were the first on-scene.

Troopers attempted to extricate the two occupants of the helicopter, but one individual could not be extricated. According to the release, focus was then placed on rescuing the other individual until additional support could arrive. Both occupants of the helicopter were eventually life-flighted to Ruby Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

“Troopers were unable to determine why the 1979, Bell helicopter, crashed,” the release said.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) later arrived on-scene, assumed control and are now leading the investigation into the crash.

