BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg Thursday after a loaded gun was left within reach, according to information provided to 12 News affiliate WVNS by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department.

The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The incident happened in the Reese Street area of Bluefield, West Virginia. The child was taken to Princeton Community Hospital before being transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

The condition of the toddler remains unknown.

The incident remains under investigation and charges may be filed at a later time.