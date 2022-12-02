HANOVER, W.Va. (WVNS) — A train that was carrying coal through West Virginia derailed Friday morning.

It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in Hanover, Wyoming County. Wyoming County 911 told 12 News’ Beckley-area affiliate, WVNS, that drivers were advised to avoid Route 52 in the area of Hanover Wrecker Service.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) said in a press release that several vehicles at the wrecker service were crushed by rail cars during the incident, but the vehicles were empty at the time, so no one was hurt.

Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services Tim Ellison told WVNS that Norfolk Southern is on the scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment.

Hanover Fire Department, Coal Mountain Fire Department and the West Virginia Department of Highways also responded. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

One lane of the road is open but drivers are asked to find an alternate route and avoid the area. Ellison said Norfolk Southern will bring in equipment to move the derailed coal cars off of the road. When that does happen, Route 52 will be closed.

The WVDOH said that its contractors expect to finish clearing the rail cars by late Friday.

For the latest on this developing story, check 59News.