GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person is dead and three others are injured after a rollover crash half a mile west of Longview between Estes Parkway and Old Kilgore Highway in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), at around 4:25 a.m. (Central Time), a 2020 Honda Passport towing a small box trailer was traveling west on I-20 in the outside lane. A 2004 Volvo Conventional Tractor towing a 2007 Featherlite trailer was also traveling west, approaching the Honda from behind.

DPS said that the driver of the Volvo failed to control its speed and struck the towed trailer, causing the Honda to roll onto its side into the center median and its towed trailer to vault over the concrete barrier into the eastbound lane.

The Volvo traveled into the center median, struck the concrete barrier and caught fire. Its towed trailer turned on its side into the center median.

The driver of the Volvo was identified as 54-year-old Steven C. Stotts of Valley Head, West Virginia. He died at the scene. His passengers, 45-year-old Michael Mizzelle of Mooresville, North Carolina and John P. Zaverl of Mocksville, North Carolina were also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the Honda was identified as Young Mo Kang, a 63-year-old man from Montgomery, Alabama. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was identified as a David Gilliland Racing team transporter. Their No. 17 ARCA team transporter was on its way to Arizona for Friday evening’s ARCA Menards Series event at Phoenix Raceway.

DGR and driver Taylor Gray’s participation in Friday’s event will be determined at a later time.