UPDATE: (10:10 a.m. Sept. 28) – The southbound lanes of the WV Turnpike has reopened after a tractor-trailer crash Thursday morning.

The I-77N lanes of the turnpike remain closed at this time.

UPDATE: (9:25 a.m. Sept. 28) – The Charleston Fire Department says crews are working to clean up the West Virginia Turnpike after a tractor-trailer carrying an explosive chemical overturned.

The crash happened near the 62-mile marker of the Turnpike in the Mossy area of Fayette County.

According to the WV Turnpike Authority, the semi was hauling 44,000 pounds of liquid ammonium nitrate, a hot concentrated solution. Officials say when mixed with fuel and/or a heat source, the chemical is explosive.

Traffic can detour on to Turnpike detour B, toward the Beckley exit to Chelyan until further notice.

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – A Tractor Trailer accident has resulted in a Hazmat situation at the 62 mile marker in Fayette County.

The turnpike is closed, and traffic is being diverted from the Beckley exit to Chelyan until further notice.

WV Turnpike Authority is in charge of the situation and the DEP is on site. The WV Turnpike Authority tells 13 News the spill is of ammonium nitrate. They say the semi-truck that rolled over and is believed to be off to the side of the road and was carrying 44,000 pounds.

This is a developing story we will continue to provide updates as we learn more information. We have a crew on the way to the scene.