FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it’s a miracle she survived.

“I was just happy to be alive,” said Shelley Toney, after the accident.

Toney said it all started when her car came around the bend on Chestnutburg Road in the community of Ansted in Fayette County.

She said her back tire went off the road, and from there, the car rolled five times before coming to a violent stop 140 feet down the hill.

Toney said she passed out sometime during the crash, but when she opened her eyes again she saw something even scarier.

“When I woke up all I could see was that a big tree and the roof was on top of me. I couldn’t move. I didn’t have an inch either way,” she said.

Toney was able to call 911, and crews were dispatched to the scene.

“It was a team effort. We were able to send down the jaws, remove the tree with a chainsaw, pop the top on the car, took a litter basket, brought the lady out of the vehicle and with a rope system brought her up the hill,” said Ansted Fire Department Chief Mike Gray.

Gray said Toney was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries.

Toney said she was released from the hospital Thursday with a concussion and a few bruises. Having realized how worse it could’ve been, she said she’s feeling “very lucky.”

“If I have rolled maybe 20 or 30 more feet down the hill, I would’ve drowned because I couldn’t move in the car,” she said. “Someone put their hand on me and kept me from moving anymore down the hill.”