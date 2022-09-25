PHILIPPI, W.Va. – On Sunday evening, the Wheeling University Cardinals were on their way back from their win against Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi when their bus got stuck in a ditch on the side of the road.

The Cardinals bus was stuck on John Street near Alderson Broaddus’s campus. First responders and a tow truck arrived on scene to aid the team.

Wheeling University Cardinals bus crash outside Alderson Broaddus (WBOY Photo)

Phillipi police arrived on scene to assist (WBOY Photo)

Wheeling University Cardinals bus crash outside Alderson Broaddus (WBOY Photo)

The bus needed to be towed out of the ditch (WBOY Photo)

The bus needed to be towed out of the ditch (WBOY Photo)

No major injuries were reported (WBOY Photo)

The crash took place just outside of Alderson Broaddus (WBOY Photo)

The bus driver said that he moved over for oncoming traffic before hitting the ditch (WBOY Photo)

The bus driver told 12 news that he tried to make some room on the narrow road for an oncoming driver, but he ended up in the ditch. He said his first instinct was to unbuckle his seatbelt and check on everyone else in the bus, but when he did so, he hurt himself in the process.

One of the responders, Philippi Police Sergeant Shane Miller, said there were no major injuries and that there were only minor bumps and bruises from the situation. Close to 30 people were on the bus.