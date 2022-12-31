MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A Wiles Hill kitchen fire was handled by the Morgantown Fire Department (MFD) Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the MFD, a “report of an automatic fire alarm activation” at Center St. in Morgantown, along with a 911 call from a neighbor, reached the fire department around 3:32 p.m. on Dec. 30.

Upon arrival, MFD personnel entered the residence and found “a burning waste basket in the kitchen.” The fire was then extinguished.

No injuries were reported, and according to the release, there was “minimal smoke and water damage to the residence.”