Woman dies as a result of a 2-vehicle accident in Elkins Wednesday

ELKINS, W.Va. — A woman has died as a result of a two-vehicle accident in the Crystal Springs area near Elkins on Wednesday morning.

According to the West Virginia State Police, the deceased, Quincy Shreve, 25, of Elkins, was traveling north on W.Va. Rt. 92 in the Crystal Springs area in a 2019 Toyota Rav 4 when she swerved to avoid another vehicle stopped in the road attempting to turn.

When Shreve swerved into the oncoming lane, she struck a 2007 Kenworth truck hauling a trailer with heavy equipment and causing massive damage to both vehicles, troopers said.

The Elkins Fire Department extricated Shreve from her vehicle, and Randolph County EMS transported her to Davis Medical Center where she later died from her injuries, according to troopers.

The West Virginia State Police are performing an investigation into the incident, and Department of Transportation officers also responded to assist.