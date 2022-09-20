JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after a semi-truck and a Jeep were in a T-bone crash on Hackers Creek Road near the Go-Mart.

It happened just after 2 p.m. according to the Jane Lew Fire Department.

Fire officials said the truck involved was a water bottle truck, and the driver of the truck was not hurt.

12 News crews spotted traffic backed up onto I-79 near the Exit 105 off-ramp and spotted a HealthNet helicopter on the scene.













Crews respond to the crash in Jane Lew.

The Jackson’s Mill, Weston and Jane Lew fire departments as well as the Lewis County Ambulance responded.