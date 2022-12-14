ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has minor injuries after a rollover crash that happened Tuesday night in Randolph County.

According to a press release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the woman was headed home on Adolph Road when she lost control of her car and hit a ditch on the right side of the road.

The car then flipped on its side, rolled twice and slid down the road before coming to a stop, the sheriff’s office said.

The car involved in a rollover crash on Adolph Road. Credit: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver was taken to Davis Medical Center for treatment of her minor injuries, and deputies say no one else was hurt during the crash.

The Huttonsville-Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Randolph County EMS also responded and assisted, deputies said.