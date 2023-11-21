DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A woman is dead following a chain-reaction crash involving a deer Monday night, according to Boone County Sheriff Chad Barker.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. in Danville near Hopkins Road and the intersection of Corridor G.

Sheriff Chad Barker tells Nexstar’s WOWK that the driver hit a deer and her vehicle was stopped on the road. During that time, another driver hit her car; she got out of the car to assess the damage and that is when she was hit by another vehicle.

She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later passed away, Sheriff Barker says. The road is now back open.

The identity of the woman has not been released at this time.