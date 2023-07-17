MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The motorcyclist involved in the crash that closed Interstate 79 in Monongalia County on Sunday was pronounced dead on the scene, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

It happened just before 2:10 p.m. near mile marker 150, and directly involved the motorcycle and a passenger vehicle, though a third vehicle was struck by debris. No one in the third vehicle was injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The motorcyclist was headed north when the sheriff’s office said she attempted to enter the emergency turnaround in the median but was struck by a Hyundai Sonata. The car went off the right side of the road and overturned, and its driver was entrapped and needed to be extracted. The driver was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital and later released.

The motorcyclist, identified as Christina Barnes, 38, of Bradenville, Pennsylvania was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

The Westover Volunteer Fire Department and Mon EMS also responded.