Woman receiving treatment after stabbing incident in Bridgeport over the weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A woman is still receiving treatment after a stabbing incident in Bridgeport over the weekend.

On Sunday at 1:15 a.m., the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance taking place at a residence on Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport, according to Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 23-year-old woman who had been stabbed, as well as her male friend who was rendering aid, officers said.

The woman is still in the hospital being treated as a result of the incident, and an investigation is still ongoing at this time, according to Walker.

Officers stated that this is considered an isolated incident, however, and that the public is not in danger, officers said.

No further details are available at this time.