A woman was sent to the hospital after a house fire in Bridgeport on Aug. 18 (WBOY image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A kitchen fire at a home in Bridgeport resulted in a woman being sent to the hospital on Thursday.

A call was made at 2:01 p.m. for smoke investigation on Westwood Ave. According to a 12 News reporter on the scene, the fire started on the kitchen stove and spread, causing significant fire and smoke damage to the kitchen and smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Fire departments were able to put the fire out quickly, but a woman who was in the house at the time of the fire was taken to the hospital for severe smoke inhalation.

Responding were the Bridgeport, Shinnston, Nutter Fort and Clarksburg fire departments and the Bridgeport Police Department.