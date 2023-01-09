A WV DOT truck that rolled over on its side on Route 250 the morning of Monday, Jan. 9. WBOY image.

UPDATE, 1/9/23 6:56 am: U.S. Route 250 is now open.

ORIGINAL 1/9/23 6:30 am:

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning.

According to the Harrison County 911 center, the accident happened around 4:30 near the intersection of U.S. Route 50 and U.S. Route 250 near Pruntytown.

A 12 News reporter on the scene said the vehicle involved was a West Virginia Division of Highways truck.

One person sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Emergency crews from both Harrison and Taylor counties responded to the scene.

As of 6:30 a.m., U.S. Route 250 was blocked in both directions.