WV Fire Marshal’s Office: Two dead from mobile home fire in Princeton

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVNS) — A deadly fire in Princeton has the attention of investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Firefighters from Princeton and East River responded to a mobile home fire on Hatcher Street at 8:22 a.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021. The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office, who is investigating the incident, confirmed a 56-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man died from the fire. Their identities were not released.

Further details, including the cause of the fire, are unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories