(UPDATE: March 24, 2022, 3:41 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person is dead following an industrial accident in Clarksburg, according to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

(ORIGINAL: March 24, 2022, 3:13 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office has been called for an industrial accident in Clarksburg.

According to the Harrison County 911 Communication Center, a call of an industrial accident taking place on East Main Street in Clarksburg came in at approximately 2:36 p.m. on Thursday.

Communications center officials stated that the caller reported that there was an excavator accident at a demolition site where contractors were hired by the City of Clarksburg.

Responding to the scene were the Clarksburg Police Department, Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison County EMS and the West Virginia Medical Examiner, according to the comm center.

No word on injuries has been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stick with 12 News for updates.