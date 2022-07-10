Brittany M. Horn (Photo courtesy of WV State Police)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On June 23, Corporal G.W. Collins of the West Virginia State Police Williamson Detachment received a missing person report for Brittany M. Horn (Duff), 32, of Kermit, W.Va.

Corporal Collins was told that Horn was last seen on June 13, 2022, at a residence located at Jennings Creek Road in Kermit, W.Va. She reportedly “left the residence on foot, carrying a backpack, wearing blue jeans, and a white shirt.”

She was reportedly seen at a residence in Louisa, Ky. To verify this information, Corporal Collins has been in contact with the Kentucky State Police and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information regarding the case can contact the Williamson Detachment of the West Virginia State Police at (304) 235-6000.