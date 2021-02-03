WV State Police searching for woman last seen in Elkins on Jan. 9

ELKINS, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen in Elkins last month.

A press release from the Elkins Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stated that troopers are requesting assistance in locating Daphne Jo McDonald, 44. Troopers said McDonald is a white female, and was last seen in the Elkins area on January 9.

Troopers are asking any person with any information related to the whereabouts of McDonald to contact the Elkins Detachment at (304) 637-0200. State Police also released two photos of McDonald to assist the public in potentially identifying her.