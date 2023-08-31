ELLENBORO, W.Va. (WBOY) — Multiple departments responded to an oil tank fire near U.S. Route 50 Thursday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called to the fire just outside of Ellenboro, just before 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 31. Based on photos in the post, the fire was at or near Jay-Bee Oil & Gas.

Once on scene, Harrisville crews encountered a working fire in two oil tanks and began cooling them. The post said that 17 firefighters responded to the scene to help, and three others were on standby, including personnel from the Harrisville, Ellenboro and Pennsboro volunteer fire departments.

(Courtesy: Harrisville Volunteer Fire Department)

No one was injured, and fire crews released the scene to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the business, according to the post. Photos posted by the fire department show water from the department going down the hill into a nearby parking lot next to Route 50.

The Ritchie County Office of Emergency Services and Ritchie County EMS also responded, the post said.