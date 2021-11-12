WVU issues campus warning after arson report

Emergencies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Police (UPD) issued a campus warning on Friday, Nov. 12, after officers received a report of arson at the Mountainlair student union.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday that appears to have been set near an upstairs doorway in the Mountainlair. The fire caused damage to a bench and the surrounding flooring.

UPD is working to gather information to find any suspects, but there are none at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 304-293-2677 or visit the department.

WVU is asking students and employees to be vigilant and to call 911 if they believe they are in danger.

Stick with 12 News as this story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories