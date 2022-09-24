MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a campus warning to students and employees following a report of a shot being fired.

According to a press release, the university is encouraging people to be vigilant after University Police received a report of a single shot fired into the air in the Area 1 parking lot, near the top of High Street, at midnight Saturday.

There is no ongoing threat to campus based on the current information available, according to WVU.

The Morgantown Police Department is assisting University Police as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive in Morgantown.