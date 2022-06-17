MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Fire Department was able to put out a fire at West Virginia University’s Armstrong Hall in about 20 minutes Friday afternoon.

It happened just before 3 p.m. WVU University Relations said there were visible flames on the roof of the building when it was reported.

No classes were being held in the building at the time, the university said, so fewer than 20 people, most of whom were faculty and staff, had to be evacuated. They all made it out safely.

The University Police Department responded and the WVU Alert system, including the @WVUAlert Twitter account and WVU Safety and Wellness Facebook page, were used to tell people to avoid the area.

The university said as of 4 p.m., damage assessments are still ongoing and the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

According to the @WVUAlert Twitter account, Armstrong Hall will be closed to the public until further notice, but normal activities around the building can resume.